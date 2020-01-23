Macron supports Putin’s proposal to hold summit of UN Security Council members

"Today, five permanent members of the UN Security Council bear historic responsibility. Dear Vladimir, I support your proposal to gather us all together," Macron said. "I would like us to achieve that, as we are the guarantors of world peace."

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed support for his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold a summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, he said during the World Holocaust Forum on Thursday.

He also stressed the need for a united Europe and a united international community in the conditions when antisemitism "rears its head" once again. "Antisemitism is coming back, accompanied by intolerance and hate. This is not just an issue of the Jewish nation, this is first and foremost an issue of everybody else," the French leader added.

The World Holocaust Forum is held on Thursday in Jerusalem, attended by heads of state and government and high-ranking officials from 45 countries, including Russia, France, Italy and the US.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin suggested holding a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs. Putin said he had already discussed this idea with some colleagues to hear their positive response. The Russian leader suggested "holding a meeting of the heads of state from the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain - in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient." He noted that holding such a meeting would be symbolic in 2020, the year of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations.