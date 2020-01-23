Putin proposes holding summit of five permanent UNSC members in 2020

/UpdaJERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested holding a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs.

"Neglect of the past and discord in the face of threats may entail terrible consequences. We should have the courage to not only say so straightforwardly, but to do everything in our powers to protect and defend peace," Putin told the fifth World Holocaust Forum.

In his opinion, the United Nations’ five founding nations, five powers that bear special responsibility for the preservation of civilization, can and must set an example."

Putin said he had already discussed this idea with some colleagues to hear their positive response.

The Russian leader suggested "holding a meeting of the heads of state from the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain - in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient."

"Russia is prepared for such a serious discussion. We are prepared to send corresponding messages to the quintet’s leaders without delay," Putin promised.

In his opinion the permanent UN Security Council members are faced with many tasks.

As an example, he mentioned the issue of Libya, which was discussed in Berlin just recently.

"We are to get back to this issue in the US Security Council and to adopt a corresponding resolution. Also, there are many other problems," Putin said. In his opinion "holding such a meeting this year, in 2020, would be very important and symbolic."

"We are marking 75 years since the end of World War II and the creation of the United Nations Organization," he said.

He pointed out that "a summit meeting by the countries that made the chief contribution to the defeat of the aggressor and creation of the post-war world system would play an enormous role in the search for collective answers to the modern challenges and, of course, would demonstrate the common commitment to the spirit of alliance, historical memory and the high ideals and values which our ancestors, our grandfathers and fathers fought for shoulder to shoulder.".