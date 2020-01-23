Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee session to take place in Kazan in March

BELGRADE, January 23. /TASS/. The next session of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic and science-technical cooperation will take place in Kazan in March, the Serbian Foreign Ministry’s press service informed on the outcomes of the meeting between Serbian top diplomat Ivica Dacic and Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

"They have discussed the plan of action for further development of bilateral cooperation in the upcoming period, focusing on the organization of the next session of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic and science-technical cooperation, represented by Dacic from the Serbian side. The session is set to take place in Kazan in March of this year," the message informs.

The latest session of the committee took place in Belgrade in March 2019. Members of the intergovernmental committee discussed the issues of digitalization, digital economy, joint development and use of GLONASS (global satellite navigation system), infrastructure and transport development.