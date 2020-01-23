Tokyo pulled its territorial claims during talks with USSR in 1956 — newspaper

TOKYO, January 23. /TASS/. During the last stage of 1956 negotiations on restoring diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union, the Japanese government dropped its claim that the sovereignty of the South Kuril Islands must be determined during future talks on a peace agreement, says the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, citing previously unpublished diplomatic notes made at the time by the staff of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The notes ended up in the archive of Japan’s ex-Prime Minister Takeo Miki. After his death, in accordance with his will, the archive was handed over to Meiji University in Tokyo, where researchers have discovered the document.

Up until this moment, the government of Japan had claimed that during the 1956 negotiations with the USSR, it consistently demanded that the Kuril Islands dispute must be settled before a peace deal is signed. However, the newly discovered document clearly proves that this demand was eventually withdrawn for the sake of speeding up the agreement, since the Soviet Union had yet to consent to Japan’s admission to the United Nations, and that depended on the restoration of bilateral relations between Tokyo and the Kremlin, the newspaper says. However, that does not mean that Tokyo really gave up on its claims, it adds.