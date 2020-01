DAVOS /Switzerland/, January 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the year, as he himself said in response to a TASS question on Wednesday.

"No dates have been determined so far but they will be set," Aliyev pointed out. "Last year, the president and I held five or six meetings, which means that we meet on a regular basis. And we will definitely meet again," he added.