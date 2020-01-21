Opposition politician suggests forming national salvation government in Ukraine

KIEV, January 21. /TASS/. The number-one threat to Ukraine’s security is flagrant incompetence of the country's government. Only the national salvation government can steer the country out of the crisis, member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) and Chairman of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For life party Viktor Medvedchuk said on Tuesday.

"Only the national salvation government will be able to steer the country out of the crisis that threatens to morph into economic collapse. This should be a government formed not in accordance with the preferences of the president (or the preferences of the external managers), but in accordance with professional criteria," the politician stressed.

He noted that "an unbiased analysis of public statements made by the ministers and the top officials of the National Bank [of Ukraine] over the past six months makes one draw a conclusion that non-professionals determine the economic policy in the country. The ‘Goncharuk audio clips’ once again confirm this indisputable fact," Medvedchuk stated.

Two audio clips allegedly featuring fragments of Goncharuk’s informal meeting held on December 16, 2019, ahead of the upcoming meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky were earlier uploaded to YouTube. The voice attributed to Goncharuk asked his associates to help him explain to the head of state why the hryvnia was becoming stronger and how that could affect the state budget. Goncharuk allegedly admitted that he was an utterly ‘ignorant’ person as far as the economy was concerned and that the president had "a very primitive understanding of economic processes."

After the scandal the Ukrainian prime minister announced his resignation, but the president rejected it.