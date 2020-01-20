UN Security Council to discuss this week conference on Libya results, says source

UNITED NATIONS, January 20./TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold this week an unscheduled meeting behind closed doors to discuss the results of Sunday’s conference on Libya in Berlin, a UN source told TASS on Monday.

"Germany, the UK and Tunisia requested respective consultations," the source said, adding that the meeting will be held either on Tuesday or on Wednesday.

Earlier, German UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen declined to answer whether the Security Council would pass a resolution in support of the agreements achieved in Berlin. At the same time, an appeal to sanctions over violation of the arms embargo, as well as creating a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire presupposes an approval from the UN Security Council.

On January 19, Berlin hosted a high-level conference on the settlement process in Libya. In the final document, the participants in the meeting called for a ceasefire, pledged to refrain from meddling in Libya’s affairs, proposed to form a unified government and trigger reforms to restore the country’s nationhood destroyed by NATO’s intervention almost ten years ago. The parties to the conflict also agreed to set up a commission to monitor the ceasefire.

Libya currently has two parallel bodies of executive power: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the interim cabinet operating in the country’s east together with the parliament and supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).