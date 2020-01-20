Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss Libya, Syria

MOSCOW, January 20./TASS/. Russian Acting Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held talks on Monday with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The sides discussed the developments in the Middle East and North Africa, focusing on the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and in Libya," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) accused forces of Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of violating the ceasefire after a high-level conference on Libya in Berlin on Sunday, saying that government units were reporting ceasefire violations by the LNA in the area of Tripoli.