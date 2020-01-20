Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss Libya, Syria

MOSCOW, January 20./TASS/. Russian Acting Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held talks on Monday with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The sides discussed the developments in the Middle East and North Africa, focusing on the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and in Libya," the ministry said.
Earlier, the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) accused forces of Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of violating the ceasefire after a high-level conference on Libya in Berlin on Sunday, saying that government units were reporting ceasefire violations by the LNA in the area of Tripoli.
On January 19, Berlin hosted a high-level conference on the settlement process in Libya. In the final document, the participants in the meeting called for a ceasefire, pledged to refrain from meddling in Libya’s affairs, proposed to form a unified government and trigger reforms to restore the country’s nationhood destroyed by NATO’s intervention almost ten years ago. The parties to the conflict also agreed to set up a commission to monitor the ceasefire.
Libya currently has two parallel bodies of executive power: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the interim cabinet operating in the country’s east together with the parliament and supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).