Serbian president calls dialogue with Russia ‘very intense’

BELGRADE, January 20. /TASS/. Dialogue between Russia and Serbia is "very intense" and is set to continue in order to achieve progress in bilateral cooperation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

"President Vucic expressed satisfaction that his very intense dialogue with President [Vladimir Putin] continues in 2020. The president said he was confident that under new Russian Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin the sides would keep this fruitful cooperation based on understanding and trust like under former Prime Minister [Dmitry] Medvedev," the press service said in a statement.