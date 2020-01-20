Serbian president calls dialogue with Russia ‘very intense’

BELGRADE, January 20. /TASS/. Dialogue between Russia and Serbia is "very intense" and is set to continue in order to achieve progress in bilateral cooperation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.
"President Vucic expressed satisfaction that his very intense dialogue with President [Vladimir Putin] continues in 2020. The president said he was confident that under new Russian Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin the sides would keep this fruitful cooperation based on understanding and trust like under former Prime Minister [Dmitry] Medvedev," the press service said in a statement.
The Serbian leader noted that his participation in opening the TurkStream gas pipeline enabled him to "speak with the Russian president about various global tendencies, which are affecting global economy and energy security." The president also expressed confidence that Serbian economy and households would get reliable gas supply.
The sides also discussed the implementation of joint infrastructure and energy projects as well as cooperation in cultural and humanitarian areas, including in civil society sector. The meeting also focused on the situation in the region, including in Kosovo and Metohija, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.