Serbian leader calls invitation to Victory Day Parade in Moscow ‘a great honor’

BELGRADE, January 20. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko he believes the invitation to visit the May 9 parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany is "a great honor."

"President Vucic said he believes it’s a great honor that this year he will take part in celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9 in Moscow and will be able to again reiterate joint commitment of brotherly nations of Serbia and Russia to the great tradition of freedom," his press service said on Monday.

Vucic also noted that he would take part in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem on January 23. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the forum.

Earlier, the Serbian president confirmed that he would pay a visit to Moscow for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory. Besides, the guard of honor of the Serbian presidential army will take part in the parade on Red Square.

Russia has also sent invitations to US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and European leaders. The leaders of India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria and Serbia have confirmed plans to attend the parade.