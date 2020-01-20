Preparations underway for meeting between foreign, defense ministers of Russia, France

\\\MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for a "two-plus-two" meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and France, a Russian Foreign Ministry official confirmed to TASS.

"Preparations for such a meeting are underway," the official said.

The previous "two-plus-two" meeting took place in Moscow on September 9, 2019. The parties discussed the fight against terrorism in Syria and ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. They also confirmed plans to maintain dialogue on security issues, including those concerning intermediate and shorter-range missiles.