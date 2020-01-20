Czech president lauds Putin as strong political personality, saying only ‘fools’ deny it

PRAGUE, January 20. /TASS/. On Sunday, in an interview with the Frekvence 1 radio station, President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a strong politician, pointing out that nobody denies this.

"President Putin is undoubtedly a strong political personality," the Czech president said. "Aside from a couple of fools, nobody refuted this. By the way, [German Chancellor] Angela Merkel has visited him recently in Moscow again. And she did so for the 15th time, if I’m not mistaken."

Speaking about the development of the Russian political system and Vladimir Putin’s next moves, Zeman speculated that Putin has three options he can choose from in the upcoming years.