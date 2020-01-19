Erdogan, Pompeo leave Berlin international conference on Libya - DPA

BERLIN, January 19. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo have left the international conference on Libya currently underway in Berlin, DPA agency reported on Sunday citing its sources.

According to the source, Erdogan and a part of the Turkish delegation left the Federal Chancellery. "The Turkish side played a constructive role at the summit," the source was quoted as saying.

The administration of the Turkish president has commented on DPA agency’s reports that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left the international conference on Libya.

"It is not about [President Erdogan’s] leaving the conference ahead of time. He just opted not to stay for the dinner," a source in his office told TASS on Sunday.

An international high-level conference on Libya is being held in Berlin on Sunday. At least ten heads of state and government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, are taking part.