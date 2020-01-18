Haftar arrives in Berlin for Libya conference - Al-Hadath TV

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar arrived in Berlin on Saturday to attend a conference seeking peace for Libya, which was scheduled for Sunday in the German capital, Al-Hadath television channel said on Saturday.

In the meantime, according to the channel, a delegation of the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj has also headed for Berlin to take part in the conference.

Germany is hosting an international conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19. After the killing of Libya’s leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya plunged into chaos followed by a period of de facto diarchy. Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, alongside the parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Russia, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, China, the United States, Turkey and France have been invited to participate in the Berlin conference.