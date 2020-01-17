Berlin conference on Libya to help launch crisis settlement process, says EU ambassador

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. An international conference on Libya due to be held in Berlin on January 19 is called to help launch an intra-Libyan political process with a minimal external interference into the domestic affairs of that country, the European Union’s Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer told TASS on Friday.

"The process is complicated. The latest development of [Commander of the Libyan National Army] General Haftar not signing on the document, which was presented here in Moscow. Obviously, the German side are trying to work on de-escalation, maintaining the arm embargo and reducing the outside interference into Libya's affairs into the absolute minimum if not bringing down entirely in order to allow the political process between Libyans, not a military solution," he said.