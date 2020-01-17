Berlin conference on Libya to help launch crisis settlement process, says EU ambassador

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. An international conference on Libya due to be held in Berlin on January 19 is called to help launch an intra-Libyan political process with a minimal external interference into the domestic affairs of that country, the European Union’s Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer told TASS on Friday.
"The process is complicated. The latest development of [Commander of the Libyan National Army] General Haftar not signing on the document, which was presented here in Moscow. Obviously, the German side are trying to work on de-escalation, maintaining the arm embargo and reducing the outside interference into Libya's affairs into the absolute minimum if not bringing down entirely in order to allow the political process between Libyans, not a military solution," he said.
"We leave it to the Germans to find the right balance between the efficiency and inclusivity. These are the main terms which should be looked at in terms is success of the conference," he stressed.
Germany plans to organize an international conference on ways to settle the conflict in Libya on January 19. High representatives from Russia, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, and France will also attend the conference. It Both Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar have been invited.
The Kremlin press service said earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Berlin on January 19 to take part in the conference. Key agreements will be committed to paper in a final document of the conference, it added.