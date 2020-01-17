Poland tries to impose stance on Russia’s role in WWII on Western colleagues, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Poland attempts to impose its stance on Russia’s role in the Second World War on its Western partners in the run-up to the events in Jerusalem timed to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during a news conference on the outcomes of Russian diplomacy in 2019.

"Next week, an international event will be held in Jerusalem in memory of Holocaust victims with participation of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin," Lavrov said. "Although [Polish] President [Andrzej] Duda already announced that he won’t be attending this event, we can ascertain that our Polish colleagues are trying to convince Western participants of the ceremony, namely the US and other Western leaders, to reflect Poland’s point of view on Russia’s approaches to the Second World War."

"These methods are simply indecent, especially taking into account the event during which they will be applied," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

Leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Italy and Austria will attend the fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.