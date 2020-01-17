Putin, Merkel discuss upcoming Berlin conference on Libya

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. During Friday’s phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed the organization of the Berlin international conference on Libya set to take place on January 19, the Kremlin press service informed.

"On the initiative of the German side, a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel was held. They discussed various aspects related to the international conference in Libya set to take place in Berlin on January 19," the message informs.