US, Taliban discuss joint agreement — Taliban spokesman

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Representatives of the US and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) are discussing the details of a joint agreement, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated on Friday on Twitter.
IEA negotiation team led by IEA Political Deputy & Chief of Political Office, the respected M. Baradar Akhund, held a meeting with the US negotiation team & discussed issued related to the ceremony & signing of the agreement.— Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) January 17, 2020
Both negotiation teams also held productive talks yesterday & today.— Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) January 17, 2020
Talks will continue for several days & we shall share information about it at various intervals, Allah willing - Suhail Shaheen
In the fall of 2018, the US started separate peace talks with Taliban members with the aim to put an end to the hostilities and withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. The government in Kabul did not participate in them, only being notified of the outcomes. After nine rounds of meetings, the US special envoy to Afghanistan confirmed the achievement of a principal peace agreement with the Taliban. However, later Trump announced the cancellation of a secret meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior Taliban leaders at his Camp David retreat and the suspension of negotiations with the Taliban movement.