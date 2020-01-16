Russian president, EU council head hope for revival of Libya’s political process

BRUSSELS, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Council Charles Michel have had a phone call and expressed hope that parties to the Libyan conflict will reach an agreement to implement ceasefire and restart political process, the council said in a statement on Thursday.

"The crisis in Libya poses significant regional risks," the statement reads. Putin and Michel "discussed the importance of the cessation of hostilities" and expressed hope that "all parties will come to an agreement to lock in a ceasefire and to re-launch the political process," the council said.

"The president of the European Council repeated that the European Union fully supports UN initiatives and the Berlin process," the document points out.