Bilateral meeting between Macron, Putin in Israel not scheduled — Elysee Palace

PARIS, January 16. /TASS/. The Elysee Palace has left open the prospect that contacts between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are likely during their visits to Israel where leaders will travel to take part in events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day but no official bilateral meeting has been scheduled, the French leader’s administration told TASS on Thursday.

"Both leaders will be in the same place, attending the same ceremony," a spokesperson said. "There is clear understanding that contacts will take place. However, our side has not planned any official meetings between the two presidents." "Therefore, we cannot talk about any specific topics [that can be covered]," the spokesperson added.