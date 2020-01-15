Erdogan, Trump discuss situation in Libya during phone call

ANKARA, January 15. /TASS/. Turkish and US Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump have held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Libya, the Turkish presidential office informed.

"During the talks, the sides have discussed the recent events in Libya, regional issues and bilateral cooperation," the message informs.

On January 12, a ceasefire in Libya proposed by Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a larger initiative to achieve peace in the country entered into force at midnight. The ceasefire’s objective is to stop hostilities between the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Fayez al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in Tripoli. On Monday, representatives of the parties to the conflict arrived in Moscow for talks, after which GNA envoys signed a ceasefire agreement.

Haftar took a pause to study the agreement. However, later he left Moscow without putting his signature under the document, Arab media outlets reported. In the early hours of January 14, armed clashes re-erupted in south Tripoli - the target of a decisive offensive declared by Haftar in December. The LNA issued a statement declaring "readiness and determination to achieve victory." Libyan Parliament Speaker Saleh Issa announced late on Tuesday that the ceasefire had collapsed and the fighting in Tripoli resumed.

The international conference on Libya will take place on January 19 in Berlin. The German government’s press service informed on Tuesday that Russia, the US, China, the UK, Italy, France, Turkey, Egypt, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of the Congo, along with representatives of the UN, the EU, the African Union and the Arab League are set to take part in the conference.