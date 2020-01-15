Moldovan president looks forward to cooperation with new Russian government

CHISINAU, January 15. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon is hopeful that cooperation between Chisinau and Moscow will continue after a new government is formed in Russia, as he himself told TASS.

The Russian government resigned earlier on Wednesday. However, President Vladimir Putin instructed the cabinet to continue to carry out its duties until a new government is established. Meanwhile, Putin has nominated Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister.