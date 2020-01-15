German defense minister arrives in Baghdad on unannounced visit

BERLIN, January 15. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer arrived on Wednesday in Iraq on an unannounced visit to meet with German troops deployed there, German Defense Ministry spokesperson told reporters at a press briefing.
Read also
- US Secretary of State Pompeo ‘outraged’ by attack on Iraqi air base
- US forces are not present at Balad air base in Iraq-OIR
- Russian diplomat discusses situation in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen with Iranian envoy
- Saudi Arabia denounces Iran’s strikes on military facilities in Iraq
- 80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Tasnim News Agency
- UN mission: attacks on bases in Iraq violate its sovereignty, lead to deterioration
Prior to her visit to Iraq, Kramp-Karrenbauer toured Jordan where she met with German servicemen and held talks with Jordanian government officials.
The details of the minister’s visit are not disclosed for security reasons. The Defense Ministry noted that Kramp-Karrenbauer planned to meet with high-ranking military officials to discuss issues related to the Bundeswehr’s presence in the country and continue the fight against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).