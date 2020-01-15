German defense minister arrives in Baghdad on unannounced visit

BERLIN, January 15. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer arrived on Wednesday in Iraq on an unannounced visit to meet with German troops deployed there, German Defense Ministry spokesperson told reporters at a press briefing.

Prior to her visit to Iraq, Kramp-Karrenbauer toured Jordan where she met with German servicemen and held talks with Jordanian government officials.

The details of the minister’s visit are not disclosed for security reasons. The Defense Ministry noted that Kramp-Karrenbauer planned to meet with high-ranking military officials to discuss issues related to the Bundeswehr’s presence in the country and continue the fight against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).