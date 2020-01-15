Merkel to hold talks with European Commission president before conference on Libya

BERLIN, January 15. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold an informal meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, January 18, Ulrike Demmer, a deputy spokesperson for the German government, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"At the Federal Chancellor’s office, the chancellor will hold informal talks with [Ursula] von der Leyen, focusing on pressing political issues," she said.

According to Dana Spinant, the European Commission deputy spokesperson, von der Leyen had plans to attend the conference on Libya in the German capital.

The international conference on Libya is scheduled for January 19 in Berlin. According to the German government press office, the conference will be attended by delegations from Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Turkey, Egypt, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of the Congo, along with representatives from the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League.

After his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on January 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said commenting on Berlin’s proposal that in order to be a success, the conference should "ensure attendance of those states that are truly determined to help resolve the Libya crisis", while its decisions "should be negotiated in a preliminary plan with the Libyan parties."