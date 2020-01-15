India-Pakistan dispute has no effect on SCO, says Secretary General

NEW DELHI, January 15. /TASS/. Tensions between India and Pakistan have no impact on the functioning of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), its Secretary General Vladimir Norov told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club session held in New Delhi on Wednesday within the framework of Raisina Dialogue 2020 international conference.

"Before becoming SCO members, India and Pakistan had been observers for 15 years. Those states’ leaders and foreign ministers have attended summits and ministerial meetings and could make sure that the SCO members concentrate their efforts on main objectives," Norov said.

The SCO Secretary General pointed out that the SCO had already build up the specific "spirit of Shanghai" in relations between the countries, and both India and Pakistan accepted that.

"When tensions emerged between India and Pakistan last year, there appeared extremely pessimistic prognoses, but the wisdom of those states’ leaders was in their understanding of how big the threat was for the entire SCO space. The spirit of Shanghai has been worked out within our organization, and it is the spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultations, respect for various cultures and mutual development. In other words, all the issues emerging between the member states should be solved through consultations," the SCO Secretary General noted.

The declaration establishing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed in June 2001 by six states, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. On June 9, 2017, India and Pakistan joined the SCO as full-fledged members.