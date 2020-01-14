UN calls for transparent investigation into fatal plane crash near Tehran

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. An investigation into a Ukrainian plane’s recent crash near the Iranian capital Tehran should be transparent and involve all affected nations, the UN Secretary-General’s official spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters on Monday.

"We've taken note of the announcement by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Ukrainian Air charter was ‘unintentionally’ shot down by the Iranian armed forces," Dujarric said.

"For our part, I think it's very important that the authorities ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened, into this tragic incident, and that the investigation - and this is very important - be done in accordance with annex 13 on the Convention on International Civil Aviation, with the involvement of the relevant countries impacted," he added.

The UN official said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has so far not been approached by the Ukrainian Mission to play any role in the investigation.

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 travelling from Tehran to Kiev crashed near the Iranian capital shortly after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. All people onboard, 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers, were killed. Most victims were Canadian and Iranian citizens.

On January 11, Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff released a statement admitting the plane had been mistakenly shot down. According to Iranian Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the plane was misidentified as a cruise missile by the air defense force.