Some Polish media trying to discredit Holocaust forum in Israel, Moscow says

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The dissemination of false information on the World Holocaust Forum by some Polish media outlets looks like an attempt to justify Polish President Andrzej Duda’s refusal to take part in the event, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Monday.

"False information on the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, which will be held in Israel on January 23, is being spread in Poland’s media landscape. According to Polish media, this event is organized by some private foundation rather than Israel’s official authorities," the ministry noted. "The campaign aimed at discrediting the Fifth World Holocaust Forum looks like an awkward attempt to justify the decision by Polish President Andrzej Duda who refused to take part in that forum under a far-fetched politically motivated pretext."

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the forum was not a private initiative, but a major international event held under the auspices of Israel’s president. "Heads of state and government from more than 40 countries, including the United States, France, Austria, Greece, Italy and Ukraine, will arrive at the forum. "Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to come to Israel to take part in the forum at the talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Sochi on September 12, 2019."

The Polish leader earlier said he would not attend the World Holocaust Forum, because the organizers refused to allow him to address the event alongside the representatives of Russia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.