Turkey expects Haftar to sign Libya ceasefire agreement

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Ankara hopes that commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar will sign the draft ceasefire agreement on Tuesday morning, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on the outcomes of the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"[Head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez] al-Sarraj and [Chairman of the High Council of State Khalid] al-Mishri have signed this document. We have received it from them. Haftar asked for more time, until tomorrow morning," he said. "Tomorrow morning, if Haftar signs this document, we will achieve the initiative proposed by Russian and Turkish presidents: al-Sarraj and Haftar will undertake the necessary obligations, the ceasefire will continue. After that, we will begin the political process. The Russian side will cooperate with us."

The minister thanked the sides who signed this document for "believing in the ceasefire and in its positive outcomes."