Abkhazia’s ex-president says undecided about running for president again

"The situation calmed down only yesterday. I will wait and see what to do," he told TASS. When asked whether he would run for president again, he said, "It is not the right time speak about it. Let us wait and see."

SUKHUM, January 13. /TASS/. Raul Khajimba who has just resigned as Abkhazia’s president said on Monday he plans to continue political activities but is undecided whether to take part in the presidential race or not.

Commenting on the statement of the new ex-vice president, Aslan Bartsits, that the former president would not take part in the upcoming polls, Khajimba noted, "It is his opinion… But it is up to me, not him, to decide about my future." He said he would say "soon" whether he would stay in politics and in which capacity.

"This job (of the president - TASS) is not the easiest one and I think I will have to think about the processes that took place and why the situation developed that way. And, naturally, I will have to have some time to rest," he said.

Abkhazia’s parliament on Monday voted to accept Khajimba’s resignation and authorized Prime Minister Valery Bganba to act as president till the next elections.

Abkhazia plunged into a political crisis on January 9 when protesters broke into the presidential administration building demanding resignation of President Raul Khadjimba. Abkhazia’s parliament gathered for an extraordinary session on the same day and issued an appeal to the president calling on him to step down.

On Friday, the Abkhazian Supreme Court’s cassation board cancelled the Central Election Commission’s decision on the results of the presidential polls and ruled to call a rerun election. Thus, the court board sustained opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful. The country’s Central Election Commission ruled to call the rerun elections on March 22.