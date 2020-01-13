Abkhazia’s ex-president says it was his own decision to step down

SUKHUM, January 13. /TASS/. Raul Khajimba who has just resigned as Abkhazia’s president said on Monday it was his own decision to step down.
"No one can exert pressure on me but for the circumstances I saw," he told TASS. "No one have ever spoken with me about that (resignation - TASS). I took the decision by myself."
He stressed he had done it for the sake of stability in his country.
"I saw what was going on in the country, that confrontation. No office is worth shedding the blood your near and dear, your family and friends, your nationals. What matters most is the fact that I have not fled my country," he noted.
Abkhazia’s parliament on Monday voted to accept Khajimba’s resignation and authorized Prime Minister Valery Bganba to act as president till the next elections.
Abkhazia plunged into a political crisis on January 9 when protesters broke into the presidential administration building demanding resignation of President Raul Khadjimba. Abkhazia’s parliament gathered for an extraordinary session on the same day and issued an appeal to the president calling on him to step down.
Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev and presidential aide Vladislav Surkov arrived in Abkhazia to help settle the crisis. They had a series of meetings both with the republic’s authorities and the opposition.