Abkhazia’s ex-president says it was his own decision to step down

SUKHUM, January 13. /TASS/. Raul Khajimba who has just resigned as Abkhazia’s president said on Monday it was his own decision to step down.

"No one can exert pressure on me but for the circumstances I saw," he told TASS. "No one have ever spoken with me about that (resignation - TASS). I took the decision by myself."

He stressed he had done it for the sake of stability in his country.