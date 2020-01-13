Dual duties: Abkhazia's PM vested with republic’s presidential power

SUKHUM, January 13. /TASS/. Valery Bganba, Prime Minister of Abkhazia, who on Monday assumed office as the Republic’s interim president, will continue to lead the government, a cabinet spokesperson told TASS Monday.

"While fulfilling the presidential duties, Prime Minister Valery Bganba will continue organizing the government, the entire system of executive power bodies in a bid to serve the rights and interests of the population," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, the Parliament of Abkhazia vested Prime Minister Bganba with the powers of the president in the wake of Raul Khajimba's resignation. Earlier, lawmakers voted to remove Khajimba from office.