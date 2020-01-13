Thousands flee as Taal volcano in Philippines erupts spewing lava and ash

Red-hot lava gushed out of the Taal volcano near the Philippine capital and forced thousands of people flee the area through heavy ash. Experts warned that the eruption could get worse and plans were being made to evacuate hundreds of thousands. Taal Volcano, located 100km south of Manila, sits on an island in a lake and is usually a popular destination for tourists from Manila.
People watch as the Taal volcano spews ash and smoke during an eruption in Tagaytay, Cavite province south of Manila, Philippines© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Red-hot lava gushed out of the Philippine volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee en masse and shut down Manila international airport, offices and schools© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
A road covered with ash spewed from Taal Volcano in Lemery, Batangas, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
A Christmas ornament covered in ash from Taal volcano in Tagaytay, southern Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
A family rides clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds in Tagaytay, Cavite province, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
People watch as Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
People evacuate to safer grounds in Lemery, Batangas, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Resident cleans ash fall from Taal Volcano's eruption in Tagaytay, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Residents are evacuated as heavy ash and debris from the Taal volcano eruption continues to fall on their town in Talisay, Batangas, southern Philippines© AP Photo/Gerrard Carreon
A man walks along ash fall covered plants and equipment in Tagaytay, south of Manila, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
A dog walks along ash fall covered road in Tagaytay, south of Manila, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Residents evacuate as Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
An ash-covered vehicle drives down a muddy road in Tagaytay, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
