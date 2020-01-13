Abkhaz opposition leader Bzhania announces plans to run for president

According to Bzhania, the main issue to be resolved in Abkhazia is the development of legal culture in the country. "We must develop legal culture in the country. This is a very concise term. All state bodies must be effective, and all of them must function in accordance with legal norms. Abkhazia should be led by its people and the law," Bzhania said, adding that resolving these issues is necessary for the development of the republic.

On Monday, Abkhazia’s parliament voted to accept the resignation of President Raul Khajimba. Bzhania was one of the organizers of the protests that led to Khajimba’s resignation. The repeat presidential election will take place on March 22, 2020. Leader of Amtsakhara party Alkhas Kvitsinia, who lost to Khajimba in the September election, has not decided if he would run for president yet. Former presidential candidate Shamil Adzynba has not announced his decision either.

For his part, former Abkhaz Interior Minister Leonid Dzapshba, who took part in the latest election, informed TASS that he plans to run in the next election. Former Vice President of the republic Aslan Bartsits told TASS that he does not plan to run again after his resignation.

Abkhazia plunged into a political crisis on January 9 when protesters gathered outside President Raul Khajimba’s office demanding his resignation and stormed into the building. The office remained under their control until late Sunday. Later on January 9, the Abkhaz parliament convened for an urgent meeting to adopt an appeal to the president asking him to step down, while the country’s Supreme Court on Friday overturned the Central Election Commission’s ruling on the election result and ordered a rerun scheduled for March 22. Khajimba claimed that he would appeal the decision made by the court and the commission but announced his resignation on Sunday.