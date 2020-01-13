Checkpoints opened to evacuate civilians from Idlib de-escalation zone

DAMASCUS, January 13. /TASS/. Three checkpoints have been opened for evacuating civilians from the areas in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by militants, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"Abu al-Duhur checkpoint is located in the Idlib province, al-Hader checkpoint is in the Aleppo province and Habit checkpoint is in the Hama province," the center reported.

At these checkpoints civilians will receive medical assistance, drinking water, hot meals, medicines and essentials. Special vehicles will take them to safe areas in the country. People are informed about the checkpoints’ work through SMS messages, leaflets, TV and radio reports, according to the center.

Earlier, Syrian citizens living in the Idlib de-escalation zone asked the Russian Reconciliation Center to help them come back home to the areas liberated from militants.

The ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northern Syria entered into force on January 12. Meanwhile, the Syrian government forces stopped fighting at 14.00 p.m. on January 9.