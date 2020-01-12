Abkhazia’s PM may act as president - parliament speaker

SUKHUM, January 12. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s prime minister is most likely to act as president after Raul Khajimba’s resignation. The matter will be resolved after negotiations, speaker of Abkhazia’s parliament Valery Kvarchiya told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, he is leaving office right now. He addressed [his resignation papers] to me as parliament speaker. I think everything will be clear by tomorrow. The issue of who will act [as president] has not yet been decided. So far, it may be prime minister. But it is a matter of talks," he said.

A political crisis erupted in Abkhazia on January 9 when protesters broke into the presidential administration building demanding resignation of President Raul Khadjimba. The president convened an emergency meeting of the country’s Security Council and said after it that a state of emergency could be imposed in the country. Abkhazia’s parliament gathered for an extraordinary session on the same day and issued an appeal to the president calling on him to step down.

On Friday, the Abkhazian Supreme Court’s cassation board cancelled the Central Election Commission’s decision on the results of the presidential polls and ruled to call a rerun election. Thus, the court board sustained opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful. The country’s Central Election Commission ruled to call the rerun elections on March 22.

Meanwhile, the Abkhazian president’s press service said that the president would challenge both the Central Election Commission’s decision and the court ruling.