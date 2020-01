SUKHUM, January 12. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s opposition leader Aslan Bzhaniya said on Sunday after negotiation with President Raul Khajimba that he had handed over to the president the opposition’s demand to step down.

"We had a meeting with Khajimba," he told journalists. "We handed over a demand for him to step down. He heeded us. Now the ball is in Khajimba’s court. I think we will soon have an answer.".