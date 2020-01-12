Abkhaz president will challenge CEC’s decision on setting rerun election

SUKHUM, January 12. /TASS/. Incumbent Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba plans to appeal the Central Election Commission’s decision on setting a rerun presidential election, according to a statement posted on the president’s website on Sunday.

"The decision of the CEC of the Republic of Abkhazia on holding a rerun presidential election in the Republic of Abkhazia on March 22 this year was made based on an illegal and unlawful ruling by the Cassation Board of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Abkhazia. <...> We say that we disagree with this decision and will appeal it in the future in a legal procedure," the statement said.

The press service noted that the court had made this decision "amid the seizure of government buildings and unprecedented pressure on the judges."

"The decision on holding a rerun presidential election in the Republic of Abkhazia made after an illegal verdict by the Cassation Board, pulls us away from searching for the ways of stabilizing the social and political situation in the country," it said.

On Friday, the country’s Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) on results of the presidential election and ruled to set a rerun election. Thus, the court board sustained opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful.

Earlier reports said Khajimba planned to appeal the court’s ruling and stand in the new election. The CEC and the head of state insist that under the law Khajimba must continue ruling the country until the rerun election.

Opposition leader Aslan Bzhania said he would make a decision on running in the new election after ironing out the social and political crisis in the republic. Kvitsinia, who was defeated by a narrow margin, has not yet decided on standing in the new polls.