Abkhazia’s CEC to discuss new presidential election on Sunday

SUKHUM, January 12. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s Central Election Commission is due discuss at its meeting on Sunday setting the date of a new presidential election after the previous vote outcome was canceled by the Supreme Court, its head Tamaz Gogiya told TASS.

The CEC planned to discuss the date of the vote not earlier than on Monday. Meanwhile, the opposition demands setting the election date as soon as possible.

"Another agenda is the court’s ruling," Gogiya said. When answering a question whether the new date of the election will be set, Gogiya noted that "this is highly likely and there is no need in delaying this."

The political crisis in Abkhazia began on January 9 when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council and said after it that a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament convened an early session and passed a statement urging the president to step down. In response, Khajimba invited the opposition to negotiate.

On Friday, the country’s Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) on results of the presidential election and ruled to set a rerun election. Thus, the court board sustained opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful.

Earlier reports said Khajimba planned to appeal the court’s ruling and stand in the new election if it is held. The CEC and the head of state insist that under the law Khajimba must continue ruling the country until the rerun election.