Abkhaz opposition seizing presidential administration building for fourth day

SUKHUM, January 12. /TASS/. Opponents of Abkhazia’s authorities have been seizing the presidential administration’s building in downtown Sukhum for the fourth day since Thursday.

On Sunday morning, the opposition members were inside the presidential administration’s building and were not letting anyone inside. The activists expect that their leaders will make a number of statements.

According to the opposition, more than 400 people are staying in the building. Another 20 opposition figures remain outside the parliament. No one is in the philharmonia’s building where the president’s supporters met on January 11 with the vice president and the former vice president.

The supporters of Raul Khajimba plan to gather later. A group of several people is heading to the state residence where the republic’s head is staying and more statements are expected to be made.

Situation in Sukhum

The political crisis in Abkhazia began on January 9 when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council and said after it that a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament convened an early session and passed a statement urging the president to step down. In response, Khajimba invited the opposition to negotiate.

On Friday, the country’s Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) on results of the presidential election and ruled to set a rerun election. Thus, the court board sustained opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful.

The Central Election Commission is expected to consider the issue on the election date on January 13. The opposition demands Khajimba’s resignation while the president plans to appeal the court’s ruling and stand in the new election if it is held. The CEC and the head of state insist that under the law Khajimba must continue ruling the country until the rerun election.