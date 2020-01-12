Russian military delivers food to residents of Syria’s Sharran village

ALEPPO /Syria/, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian military has delivered humanitarian assistance to northern Syria’s Sharran village handing out some 1.5 tonnes of food to its residents, an officer of the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, Adam Evloyev told reporters on Sunday.

"Today we have carried out another event in northern Syria where we handed out more than 500 food packages to civilians. The packages are aimed for children, women and poor people," the officer said.

The food packages contain Russian-made flour, sugar, rice, condensed milk and also tea.

According to the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, the Russian military has carried out a total of 2,300 humanitarian events in Syria. The Syrian citizens have received nearly 4,000 tonnes of food, drinking water and essentials.