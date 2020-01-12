Abkhaz security chief notes high level of trust towards Russian delegation

SUKHUM, January 12. /TASS/. All parties involved in the current political crisis in Abkhazia have a high level of trust towards the members of the Russian delegation to the country headed by Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev, Abkhazia’s Security Council Secretary Mukhamed Kilba informed TASS on Saturday.

"In Abkhazia, Rashid Nurgaliyev is well received; there is a lot of trust towards him. He came with a delegation that involves representatives from various Russian institutions, they are seen as arbitrators and experienced colleagues," Kilba said.

He noted that during the first stage, members of the Russian delegation hold meetings with representatives of various sides to the conflict that led to the wave of protests in the country, and only after that, they would be ready to propose a course of action. "The priority [of the Russian delegation] is to study the situation in detail. It would be wrong to use the information from one side, so they are planning to meet with representatives of various political entities. In any difficult situation, the Abkhaz society has a high level of trust towards Russia, and its position is of interest to the public and our politicians," Abkhazia’s security chief stated.

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev arrived in Abkhazia on Friday. On Friday and Saturday, Nurgaliyev held several meetings with the country’s officials and opposition members. Earlier, leader of the Abkhaz opposition Aslan Bjania informed that he had met with the Russian official to discuss the situation in the country, adding that the talks were held in a constructive and positive manner.

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down. In response, Khajimba invited the opposition to negotiate.

On Friday, the country’s Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) on results of the presidential election and ruled to call rerun elections. Thus, the court board sustained opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful.