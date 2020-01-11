Ex-candidate Kvitsinia submits court decision on new election to Abkhazia’s CEC

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. The former Abkhazian presidential candidate and opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia, who represents the Amtsakhara party, has submitted the decision of the republic’s Supreme Court on presidential election rerun to the Central Election Commission (CEC), TASS correspondent reports.

The court’s decision has been registered.

When asked by the CEC's head why the document had been brought to the Commission by Kvitsinia instead of the court’s courier, he replied that it had been done to speed up the process.

"We have brought the decision ourselves to avoid delays and any misunderstandings," he said.

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down.

The Supreme Court of Abkhazia overturned on Friday the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission on results of the presidential election and ruled to call for a rerun. That means the court board sustained Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential election as lawful.