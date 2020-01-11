Abkhazian law enforcement agencies beef up security in Sukhum due to protests

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies have beefed up staff out on the streets of the Abkhazian capital Sukhum due to protests, whereas in other regions of the country such heavy security is not needed as the situation is calm there, Secretary of the republic’s Security Council Mukhamed Kilba told TASS.

"Beefed-up security is in State Guard, Interior Ministry and other agencies. Monitoring is underway inside the building, around the building, in the city and in the republic. Heavy security, meaning physical increase of forces, is in place only in Sukhum. In other regions, the situation is stable and calm," he said.

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down.

The Supreme Court of Abkhazia overturned on Friday the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission on results of the presidential election and ruled to call for a rerun. That means the court board sustained the opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential election as lawful.