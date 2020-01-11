Abkhazian election commission to decide on new voting date after court decision received

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s Central Election Commission has not yet received documents from the Supreme Court, which late on Friday canceled the results of the presidential election held in September 2019 and ruled to call for a rerun, head of the Commission Tamaz Gogiya told TASS on Saturday. The decision on the new date can only be taken after the decision is received, he added.

"As soon as we receive documents from the court, we will set the date of the Central Election Commission’s meeting. According to the legislation, it is to be held within five days. We will announce the decision once we take it," Gogiya said.

According to the court decision, the ruling by the Court of Cassation dated January 10 comes into force once it is stated.

Givi Gabniya, a member of Abkhazia’s Central Election Commission who represented it at the court hearing on the legitimacy of the presidential election, told TASS earlier that the Commission would propose a date for a new presidential voting in the country within the next five days, as ruled by the court. The voting is to be held within 2-3 months. Raul Khajimba, in accordance with the law, will have to perform the duties of Abkhazia’s President until a new head of state is elected and sworn in.

Gabniya also noted that, although the court has annulled the outcome of the 2019 presidential election, Khajimba remains the last legally elected head of state, since he won the 2014 election. Meanwhile, representatives of the opposition believe that the power should be transferred to the parliament until a new president is elected.

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down.

The Supreme Court of Abkhazia overturned on Friday the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission on results of the presidential election and ruled to call for a rerun. That means the court board sustained the opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful.