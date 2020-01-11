Abkhazian government operating as normal, country led by President, says PM

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. Despite the third day of protests in the country, the Abkhaz government is operating as normal, Prime Minister Valeri Bganba told TASS on Saturday, adding that the state is led by President Raul Khajimba, while resignation demands of the opposition are illegal.

"According to our legislation, sitting head of state fulfills duties until the inauguration of the president elect. That is why even after the court’s decision president remains at the post and maintains functions. Resignation demands are illegal, that being incompatible with the Constitution, the law on President and the law on elections. Overall the situation in the republic is calm, the government is operating as normal," he said.

Protests are centered around the presidential administration's building, PM said, adding that "elsewhere everything is calm, everything is functioning in the republic."

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down. In response, Khajimba invited the opposition to negotiate.