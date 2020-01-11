Abkhazian Security Council says authorities will hold talks with opposition on Sat

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. The talks between Abkhazian authorities and representatives of the opposition are planned for Saturday, January 11, Secretary of Abkhazia’s Security Council Mukhamed Kilba told TASS.

"The talks between representatives of the authorities and opposition, possible meetings - I repeat, possible - of representatives of the Russian delegation with representatives of various political forces are planned for today. We expect positive results - resolution, removal of the ‘hot’ phase of the current conflict - by the evening," he said.

When the talks will start is unknown as of now, as "it is necessary not to hold the talks for the sake of talks, but to involve the most interested persons from both sides and reach particular agreements," Kilba noted.

Representatives of the Public Chamber of Abkhazia, who act as mediators, announced the start of preparations to the talks between the authorities and the opposition on Friday. The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down. In response, Khajimba invited the opposition to negotiate.