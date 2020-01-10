Steps to be taken to normalize situation in Abkhazia following talks with Russian official

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. The meeting between Abkhazia’s authorities and Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev has resulted in a decision on specific steps to normalize the situation and prevent clashes in the country, Secretary of Abkhazia’s Security Council Mukhamed Kilba told TASS on Saturday.

"There was only one issue, that is, an analysis of the current situation, an assessment of this situation and [the need] to take all possible measures to prevent clashes between people. <…> We will now plan specific actions for the units that will implement this decision in order to prevent clashes between people," he said, adding that consultations would continue throughout the weekend.

The press service of the Abkhaz president earlier said that Raul Khajimba and Rashid Nurgaliyev had discussed ways of normalizing the socio-political situation in the country.

On Friday, the country’s Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) on the outcome of the presidential election and ruled to call rerun elections. Thus, the court board sustained opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful.

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down. In response, Khajimba invited the opposition to negotiate.