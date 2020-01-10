Abkhaz president, Russian official discuss ways of normalizing situation in the country

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba and Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev have discussed ways of normalizing the socio-political situation in the country, the president’s press service reported.

"On January 10, Abkhazia’s President Raul Khajimba met with Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev. Raul Khajimba and Rashid Nurgaliyev discussed the socio-political situation in Abkhazia and ways of normalizing it," the press service said.

On Friday, the country’s Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) on results of the presidential election and ruled to call rerun elections. Thus, the court board sustained opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful.

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down. In response, Khajimba invited the opposition to negotiate.