Russian, US defense chiefs discuss Middle East crisis by phone

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu focused on the situation in the Middle East in a phone call with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

