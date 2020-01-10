Nissan ex-chief Ghosn says he has documents evidencing his innocence

"All the charges are not supported by proof," the ex-CEO said. Ghosn added he was ready to confirm his innocence in court.

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Former CEO of the French-Japanese automobile alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Carlos Ghosn told Japanese reporters on Friday in Beirut that he has a number of documents evidencing his innocence, Kyodo news agency reports on Friday.

The ex-top manager alleged at a press conference in Beirut on Wednesday that Japan’s officials and the management of Nissan colluded against him and said that he was was a victim of political prosecution.

As reported earlier, an international order to arrest the ex-businessman was received in Lebanon from Interpol. According to Kyodo, Japanese authorities made the relevant request to Interpol.

Carlos Ghosn fled Japan where he had been under house arrest facing a court trial in Tokyo. On December 31, 2019, Ghosn confirmed that he was in Lebanon.

Carlos Ghosn and former Nissan executive director Greg Kelly were arrested on November 19, 2018, on suspicion of violating Japan's financial laws. Investigators said that Ghosn failed to declare his reward of nine billion yen (over $80 million), when he was the chair of Nissan Board of Directors between 2010 and 2018. Other charges were brought against him as well.

In March 2019, Ghosn was released from the Tokyo District Prison on bail of one billion yen (around $9 mln), but was taken into custody again on April 4 after additional charges were filed. In late April 2019, a court in Tokyo ruled to release him on bail of 500 million yen (approximately $4.5 million).